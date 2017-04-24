Chobani sues right-wing radio host Alex Jones Company says InfoWars website posted fabricated stories involving sexual assault case Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pXRCmN BOISE, Idaho - Greek yogurt giant Chobani is suing right-wing radio host Alex Jones, accusing the conspiracy theorist of publishing false information about the company. Chobani alleges that Jones and his InfoWars website posted fabricated stories earlier this month that linked Chobani owner Hamdi Ulukaya and the company to a sexual assault case involving refugee children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.