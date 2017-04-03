Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds Tour
Brian Wilson, the eternal boy of summer whose songwriting and production reimagined pop music, brings his Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour to Boise's Morrison Center, Thursday, April 6. Wilson, accompanied by his band and fellow Beach Boy alums Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, played to nearly 100 sold-out venues across the globe in 2016. In announcing extra dates this spring, including Boise, Wilson said, "There were so many cities that we just couldn't get to playing last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|mnc
|32
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Tue
|kiwipalmer
|1
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Tue
|patrickharris
|1
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|2
|Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ...
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC