Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds Tour

19 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Brian Wilson, the eternal boy of summer whose songwriting and production reimagined pop music, brings his Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour to Boise's Morrison Center, Thursday, April 6. Wilson, accompanied by his band and fellow Beach Boy alums Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, played to nearly 100 sold-out venues across the globe in 2016. In announcing extra dates this spring, including Boise, Wilson said, "There were so many cities that we just couldn't get to playing last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

