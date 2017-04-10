Boise Weighs In on Two More Proposed ...

Boise Weighs In on Two More Proposed Two-Ways

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Several downtown Boise streets have already been converted from one-way into two-way; and, if the Ada County Highway District agrees with Boise City Hall, Fifth and Sixth streets could be next. Stretching north-south from Fort to Myrtle streets, it would be the most ambitious downtown street conversion to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want some kinky perverted girl 10 hr unmaskedhearts 2
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Apr 11 Michaela Thiele 34
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 11 reviewboise 2
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Mar 29 K-Mac 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 13 at 1:10PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC