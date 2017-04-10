Boise Weighs In on Two More Proposed Two-Ways
Several downtown Boise streets have already been converted from one-way into two-way; and, if the Ada County Highway District agrees with Boise City Hall, Fifth and Sixth streets could be next. Stretching north-south from Fort to Myrtle streets, it would be the most ambitious downtown street conversion to date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
