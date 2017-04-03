Boise River rising along with flood i...

Boise River rising along with flood insurance policy sales

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Federal officials say the Boise River that's already past flood stage will be raised again, as flood insurance sales spike in the region. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday announced that the river will go up to 8,500 cubic feet per second next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 8 hr mnc 32
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 4 patrickharris 1
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 1 Daddy 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Mar 29 K-Mac 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 06 at 8:33AM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC