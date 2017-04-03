Boise River rising along with flood insurance policy sales

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Federal officials say the Boise River that's already past flood stage will be raised again, as flood insurance sales spike in the region. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday announced that the river will go up to 8,500 cubic feet per second next week.

