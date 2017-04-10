Boise Releases New X Games Details, Tour de Fat Changes Venue and Library Announces Curbside Service
The city of Boise has released new details about the upcoming X Games qualifying events , set to take place at Rhodes Skate Park downtown. The qualifiers, slated for Friday, June 9-Saturday, June 10, will include Men's Skateboard Park, Women's Skateboard Park and BMX Park.
