Boise Fry Co. to Let Fans Try Out Experimental Burger, Fry Dipping Sauce

Customers get to choose from meats like ground beef and bison, and its topping combos manage to balance the bold and the familiar. While Boise has grown fond of BFC burgers, BFC "scientists" have been hard at work in the "lab" developing something new: the Thai Peanut Butter Burger, which features a peanut spread from City Peanut Shop combined with jalapenos, carrots and cilantro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.