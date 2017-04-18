Boise Bicyle Project Expansion Grand Unveiling

Boiseans love their bikes - and they love the Boise Bicycle Project, which took first place in the Best of Boise Local Nonprofit Organization category each year from 2009-2014. BBP is going from best to even better with its newly expanded space at 1027 Lusk St. The culmination of more than a year of work, BBP is capping off its Riding to Raise the Roof Expansion with a celebration Friday, April 21, when Boise Mayor Dave Bieter will cut the ribbon at 2 p.m. Following the ribbon cutting, attendees can cruise by for a tour of the 2,000-square-foot larger space.

