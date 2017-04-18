Boise Bicyle Project Expansion Grand Unveiling
Boiseans love their bikes - and they love the Boise Bicycle Project, which took first place in the Best of Boise Local Nonprofit Organization category each year from 2009-2014. BBP is going from best to even better with its newly expanded space at 1027 Lusk St. The culmination of more than a year of work, BBP is capping off its Riding to Raise the Roof Expansion with a celebration Friday, April 21, when Boise Mayor Dave Bieter will cut the ribbon at 2 p.m. Following the ribbon cutting, attendees can cruise by for a tour of the 2,000-square-foot larger space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Harrassment Hastert
|2
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|Bob
|39
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 16
|Daddy
|3
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Apr 15
|Joy Behar is mental
|37
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC