Barbarian Brewing Hopes For Summer Opening of Downtown Boise Taproom
Garden City-based Barbarian Brewing has hung out its shingle in front of the former location of The Crux at 1022 W. Main St. in downtown Boise, heralding a new taproom with 20-23 beer taps, local wines and cider from Meriwether Cider Company . Barbarian Brewing Co-owner and business manager Bre Hovley said she expects the taproom in the leased space to open in mid-summer 2017, but is waiting for building permits, allowing a contractor to "close off that space to make it a little more intimate."
