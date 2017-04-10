Aslan, Boo, Nguyen and More Coming to Boise for The Cabin's...
The Cabin is bringing a new cast of literary luminaries to Boise for its 2017-2018 Readings and Conversations series: Friday, Nov. 17: Reza Aslan is the author of New York Times bestseller Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth and No God but God: The Origins, Evolution, and Future of Islam . He is also the host of Rough Draft with Reza Aslan on Ovation and Believer on CNN .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|14 hr
|unmaskedhearts
|2
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Apr 11
|Michaela Thiele
|34
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|2
|Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ...
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC