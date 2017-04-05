April 5, 2017: What to Know

April 5, 2017: What to Know

Read more: Boise Weekly

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO According to Idaho State Police , a Boise man has succumbed to injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash March 30 on Interstate 84. Derik Olander, 21, had been critically injured when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle after he stopped in a westbound lane I-84 near the Vista Avenue interchange.

Read more at Boise Weekly.

