April 4, 2017: What to Know
Today is Equal Pay Day-a day that reminds us the gender wage gap persists in all 50 states and at least 94 percent of the nation's congressional districts. As of 2017, women in the U.S. are paid about 80 cents for every dollar paid to men, an annual net-loss of nearly $10,500.
