April 22, 2017: What to Know
Happy Earth Day! In Celebration... Over 600 marches worldwide #MarchForScience #earthday2017 Let's go loud and proud! pic.twitter.com/kt2w7YWmBL Social media lit up with video images of another ugly altercation aboard a U.S. flight. This time it was on an American Airlines flight from San Francisco to Dallas/Fort Worth, with Dallas TV Station WFAA reporting an "intense confrontation" between passengers and a flight attendant.
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Maggiep
|39
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|Bob
|39
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 16
|Daddy
|3
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
