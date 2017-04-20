April 20, 2017: What to Know
A federal judge whom Trump criticized last year will hear the case of a man who claims he was unfairly deported https://t.co/O3SmASEDQc pic.twitter.com/6x6ycByFog Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter stood alongside federal, state and local officials Wednesday to say that a lot of Idahoans living and recreating near runoff-swollen lakes and streams aren't taking the potential of a major flood seriously enough. "This is a disaster waiting to happen and we don't need people to add to it by getting on the river," said Otter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|43 min
|Carmen Electra
|6
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|Bob
|39
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 16
|Daddy
|3
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Apr 15
|Joy Behar is mental
|37
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC