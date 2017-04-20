April 20, 2017: What to Know

A federal judge whom Trump criticized last year will hear the case of a man who claims he was unfairly deported https://t.co/O3SmASEDQc pic.twitter.com/6x6ycByFog Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter stood alongside federal, state and local officials Wednesday to say that a lot of Idahoans living and recreating near runoff-swollen lakes and streams aren't taking the potential of a major flood seriously enough. "This is a disaster waiting to happen and we don't need people to add to it by getting on the river," said Otter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.