A Popular Live-Action Film May Be Get...

A Popular Live-Action Film May Be Getting the Jordan Peele Treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: She Knows

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob.

Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 3 hr mnc 23
I want some kinky perverted girl Sat Daddy 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Sat Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Mar 29 K-Mac 3
News DOJ says laws forbidding it essentially crimina... (Aug '15) Mar 26 Field Day 35
News Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15) Mar 26 Helinarz 2
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 02 at 10:39PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC