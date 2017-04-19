12 students hospitalized after school bus rollover

At least a dozen students were hospitalized after their school bus rolled over on a rural Idaho highway, police said. Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez said junior high students from Carey School were on their way to a track meet in Gooding when their bus crashed about 125 miles southeast of Boise on U.S. Highway 26. The driver, 67-year-old Richard Mecham, drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the 2011 school bus Tuesday, according to Idaho State Police.

