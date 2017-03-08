Woman Charged With DUI, Accused of Hitting Boise Police Car
A Nampa woman is behind bars at the Ada County Jail, charged with a felony count of drunk driving after Boise police said she hit a patrol car. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 11 on Highland Street near Longmont Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Pasquali
|11
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC