Voters Approve School Funding Measures in Boise, Meridian, Kuna
Voters in the Boise School District approved a major $172.5 million bond initiative Tuesday night, approving the measure by a wide margin. With all 78 precincts of the Independent School District of Boise reporting, 86 percent of voters voted "yes" for the bond.
