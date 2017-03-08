University of Idaho Researcher: 84 Percent of Nation's Wildfires Caused by Humans
New data from the National Academy of Sciences indicates as many as 84 percent of the nation's wildfires from 1992-2012 have been human-caused. Looking specifically at Northwestern states, the study concluded humans were responsible for about half the region's wildfires.
