Treefort: A Forrest of Forts
When you get a shout out from the president of the United States-as Hackfort did during Barack Obama's visit in 2015-you're doing something right. In its first year, Treefort Music Fest kicked off with about 130 local and touring musical acts playing at venues across downtown Boise for four days.
