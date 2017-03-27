Treefort 2017: Rocci Johnson, Others Pay Tribute to Rosalie Sorrels at Storyfort

Bill Coffey, Rebecca Scott, Christian Winn and other local artists celebrated the life and work of folksinger Rosalie Sorrels at Boise Contemporary Theater. The Storyfort event March 26 was hosted by musician Rocci Johnson, who has organized a four-CD tribute to Sorrels featuring both Idaho musicians and folk luminaries including Guy Clark, Loudon Wainwright III and Ramblin' Jack Elliott.

