Treefort 2017: Branching Out

10 hrs ago

U.K. artist Kate Tempest is an award winning poet who has opened for Billy Bragg; There is no Mountain brings its beguiling harmonies from Portland, Ore.; and don't be surprised if Lizzo ends up being one of the highlights of this year's Treefort Music Fest. Each year, the Treefort Music Fest lineup seems to become more diverse and impressive.

