Thousands rally at Idaho Capitol to keep public lands public
More than 2,000 people braved a chilly drizzle and rallied at the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to demand that public lands be kept in the hands of the federal government. Boise hunter Kevin Braley told the Idaho Statesman he doesn't think politicians fully understand the groundswell of opposition to transferring management of public lands to states.
