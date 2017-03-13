It's time to call "action" on the Sun Valley Film Festival, which, in its six years, has become a respected celebration of cinema drawing guests whose reputations are outsized in comparison with its intimate feel. This year, around 60 screenings, parties, labs and discussions will make up the five-day festival, with highlights including a coffee talk with writer/director duo Peter and Bobby Farrelly and an event honoring Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis with the 2017 Vision Award.

