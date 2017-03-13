Sun Valley Film Festival

Sun Valley Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

It's time to call "action" on the Sun Valley Film Festival, which, in its six years, has become a respected celebration of cinema drawing guests whose reputations are outsized in comparison with its intimate feel. This year, around 60 screenings, parties, labs and discussions will make up the five-day festival, with highlights including a coffee talk with writer/director duo Peter and Bobby Farrelly and an event honoring Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis with the 2017 Vision Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Mar 11 Pasquali 11
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar 1 bbiekereagle 1
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Feb 24 just a guy 74
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb 23 New owner 4
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC