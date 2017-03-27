Stand-Up: Kevin Farley and Marc Price

Marc Price found fame as Skippy Handelman on '80s sitcom Family Ties , and Kevin Farley's name invokes memories of his late great brother Chris. Both have moved beyond their beginnings: Price continued as a comic and Farley made his mark in movies and TV, including voicing a character on Bill Burr's animated comedy F is for Family .

