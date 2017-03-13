St. Patrick's Day: Boise Highlanders
We've visited with the Boise Highlanders several times over the years and their love for the wearin' o' the green and the pipin' o' the bags never gets old. Established in 1961, the all-volunteer Highlanders is the largest bagpipe group around.
