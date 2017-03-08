Special Olympics Wyoming encourages Handmade Unity
Special Olympics Wyoming is requesting 250 scarves from the knitting and crocheting community by January 14, 2018, to give to participating athletes to wear as a symbol of unity during winter games this year. Participating knitters and crocheters are asked to follow size and yarn color guidelines, but creativity in pattern and design are encouraged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|18 hr
|Tommy
|83
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|10
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC