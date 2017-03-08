Special Olympics Wyoming encourages H...

Special Olympics Wyoming encourages Handmade Unity

Read more: KGWN

Special Olympics Wyoming is requesting 250 scarves from the knitting and crocheting community by January 14, 2018, to give to participating athletes to wear as a symbol of unity during winter games this year. Participating knitters and crocheters are asked to follow size and yarn color guidelines, but creativity in pattern and design are encouraged.

