Senate smokes - coal rolling' ban

13 hrs ago

Rolling coal is the colloquial name for modifying the engine or exhaust of a diesel truck so it burns more fuel and emits a thick, sooty black cloud of exhaust smoke. Sponsored by Sens. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, the bill would have made it a misdemeanor to release the smoke intentionally while a vehicle is moving and an infraction if a vehicle is stopped.

