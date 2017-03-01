Scott Huff leaves Boise State for Washington
In news that really should not shock anyone, it was confirmed today that Boise State alum, Co-Offensive Coordinator, and all-around awesome Bronco, Scott Huff, is leaving the confines of Boise. There it is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at One Bronco Nation Under God.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|Funfines
|9
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|15 hr
|bbiekereagle
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Feb 26
|Sekans88
|82
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC