Rep. Giddings cites the Idaho Constitution for lengthy clash over notary bill

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, holding a copy of the Idaho Constitution, discusses her move Monday to force the full reading of a lengthy bill to update Idaho's notary laws. BOISE The Idaho House ground to a halt Monday, as a handful of lawmakers fearful about international implications of a bill updating Idaho's notary laws forced an hour-plus reading of the 21-page bill, before it finally passed with just seven "no" votes.

