Public lands rally set for March 4 in...

Public lands rally set for March 4 in Boise

1 hr ago Read more: Challis Messenger

Outdoor enthusiasts will rally on the steps of the Idaho Capitol March 4 to show their support for keeping Idaho's public lands in public hands. The rally will begin at 11 a.m. on the south steps of the Capitol.

