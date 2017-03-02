Public lands rally set for March 4 in Boise
Outdoor enthusiasts will rally on the steps of the Idaho Capitol March 4 to show their support for keeping Idaho's public lands in public hands. The rally will begin at 11 a.m. on the south steps of the Capitol.
