Pilot, copilot walk away from Mackay area plane crash

That was South Custer Search and Rescue Commander Jim Gregory's reaction to two men walking away from a weekend airplane crash 7A1 2 miles southwest of Mackay. Pilot Phillip Bates, 37, Meridian, and co-pilot Ryan Jennings, 30, Boise, were doubly lucky since they were quickly found by Mackay volunteers hiking back toward civilization along a ridge the evening of Saturday, March 25, Gregory told The Challis Messenger earlier this week.

