Otter: $3.4 million broadband settlement reached - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
River City Middle School sixth-grader Jocelyn Baray, front right, worked in their computer lab at the school in Post Falls on Feb., 27, 2015. On Thursday, March 9, 2017, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's office announced a $3.4 million settlement with the vendors of a multimillion-dollar statewide public school broadband program that was ruled illegal by the state Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Tommy
|83
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|10
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC