Otter: $3.4 million broadband settlement reached - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST

River City Middle School sixth-grader Jocelyn Baray, front right, worked in their computer lab at the school in Post Falls on Feb., 27, 2015. On Thursday, March 9, 2017, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's office announced a $3.4 million settlement with the vendors of a multimillion-dollar statewide public school broadband program that was ruled illegal by the state Supreme Court.

