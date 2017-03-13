Nikki Lane, March 18, The Olympic Venue

In the Chris Phelps-directed music video for "Highway Queen," a track from country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane's third album of the same name released in February, Lane blows into a grassy field on the outskirts of town and dons her finest stunt driver onesie in rebellious solitude. The camera cuts to her casting sultry, poppy country tunes into a gathering of friends sporting forearm tattoos, trucker hats and T-shirts.

