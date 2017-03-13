Nikki Lane, March 18, The Olympic Venue

Nikki Lane, March 18, The Olympic Venue

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

In the Chris Phelps-directed music video for "Highway Queen," a track from country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane's third album of the same name released in February, Lane blows into a grassy field on the outskirts of town and dons her finest stunt driver onesie in rebellious solitude. The camera cuts to her casting sultry, poppy country tunes into a gathering of friends sporting forearm tattoos, trucker hats and T-shirts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Mar 11 Pasquali 11
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar 1 bbiekereagle 1
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Feb 24 just a guy 74
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb 23 New owner 4
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 14 at 10:48PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC