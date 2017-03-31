March 31, 2017: What to Know

President Donald Trump called the congressional inquiry into his alleged ties to Russian officials a "witch hunt" this morning, adding that his disgraced national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who resigned after it was learned he had undisclosed dealings with Russians, should ask for immunity from prosecution. Flynn has asked to cut a deal in return for his testimony before the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

