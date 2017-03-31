March 31, 2017: What to Know
President Donald Trump called the congressional inquiry into his alleged ties to Russian officials a "witch hunt" this morning, adding that his disgraced national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who resigned after it was learned he had undisclosed dealings with Russians, should ask for immunity from prosecution. Flynn has asked to cut a deal in return for his testimony before the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Wed
|K-Mac
|2
|Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ...
|Wed
|K-Mac
|3
|DOJ says laws forbidding it essentially crimina... (Aug '15)
|Mar 26
|Field Day
|35
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|Mar 26
|Helinarz
|2
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 26
|Joy Behar SUX
|21
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Doylesav11
|75
|Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $...
|Mar 18
|lakramer1211
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC