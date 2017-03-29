March 29, 2017: What to Know
In an effort to downplay any possible Russian connection to President Donald Trump, White House spokesman Sean Spicer's latest pearl of wisdom lit up social media overnight. "If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russia connection," Spicer said in a particularly spicy tete-a-tete with reporters.
