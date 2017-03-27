March 27, 2017: What to Know

Jared Kushner had a previously unreported meeting with the head of a Russian bank that was under sanctions https://t.co/Meu0SD0IRz In a stunning report that aired on CBS Sunday Morning , veteran journalist Ted Koppel told Sean Hannity the conservative pundit is "bad for America." "You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts," Koppel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.