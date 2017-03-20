March 20, 2017: What to Know
Spring officially arrived this morning, but given the unusually warm temperatures and showers that have settled over the Treasure Valley, it was just a matter of record-keeping that March 20 marks the beginning of spring. According to EarthSky.org, the sun appears directly overhead at noon today and the sun rises due east and sets due west today, no matter where you are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Callie
|16
|Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $...
|Sat
|lakramer1211
|1
|My hottie sister
|Mar 17
|Mysis
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mar 11
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC