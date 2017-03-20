March 20, 2017: What to Know

March 20, 2017: What to Know

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Spring officially arrived this morning, but given the unusually warm temperatures and showers that have settled over the Treasure Valley, it was just a matter of record-keeping that March 20 marks the beginning of spring. According to EarthSky.org, the sun appears directly overhead at noon today and the sun rises due east and sets due west today, no matter where you are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Sat Callie 16
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Sat lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Mar 17 Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar 1 bbiekereagle 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 20 at 3:48PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC