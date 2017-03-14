March 14, 2017: What to Know?
Today is critical for nearly 50 school districts across Idaho as voters go to the polls to decide whether they're willing to shoulder bonds or levies to fix schools, build new ones, and manage class size and curricula. The initiatives in at least 46 districts total more than $700 million.
