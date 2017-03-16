Mackay's Empire Copper Mine may reopen
Custer County Commissioners gave two leaders of Phoenix Global Mining and Lost Rivers Economic Development's executive director a warm welcome Monday as they announced plans to reopen Mackay's historic Empire Copper Mine as an open pit mine by 2020. A fast-track open pit mine tapping copper oxides could be in production by late 2019 or early 2020, Dennis Thomas, CEO of Phoenix, and Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Konnex Resources Inc., told the commissioners March 13. The open pit mine and mill would be a crushing and heap leach operation and its product would be copper cathodes, copper plates weighing about 200 pounds, which, since there's no railroad from Mackay anymore, could be trucked to Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|11 hr
|Done
|12
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mar 11
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC