Mackay's Empire Copper Mine may reopen

Mackay's Empire Copper Mine may reopen

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Challis Messenger

Custer County Commissioners gave two leaders of Phoenix Global Mining and Lost Rivers Economic Development's executive director a warm welcome Monday as they announced plans to reopen Mackay's historic Empire Copper Mine as an open pit mine by 2020. A fast-track open pit mine tapping copper oxides could be in production by late 2019 or early 2020, Dennis Thomas, CEO of Phoenix, and Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Konnex Resources Inc., told the commissioners March 13. The open pit mine and mill would be a crushing and heap leach operation and its product would be copper cathodes, copper plates weighing about 200 pounds, which, since there's no railroad from Mackay anymore, could be trucked to Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 11 hr Done 12
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar 1 bbiekereagle 1
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Feb 24 just a guy 74
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb 23 New owner 4
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 16 at 9:59PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC