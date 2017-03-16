Mackay's Empire Copper Mine may reopen

Custer County Commissioners gave two leaders of Phoenix Global Mining and Lost Rivers Economic Development's executive director a warm welcome Monday as they announced plans to reopen Mackay's historic Empire Copper Mine as an open pit mine by 2020. A fast-track open pit mine tapping copper oxides could be in production by late 2019 or early 2020, Dennis Thomas, CEO of Phoenix, and Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Konnex Resources Inc., told the commissioners March 13. The open pit mine and mill would be a crushing and heap leach operation and its product would be copper cathodes, copper plates weighing about 200 pounds, which, since there's no railroad from Mackay anymore, could be trucked to Salt Lake City.

