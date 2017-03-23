Jonathan Richman steals the show at Treefort Music Fest
When quirky rock star Jonathan Richman shimmied across the Treefort Music Fest Main Stage as he sang his 1992 fan favorite "I Was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar," the huge assembled crowd shimmied with him.
