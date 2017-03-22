JFK Calls Adolf Hitler - Murderer of Millions - A 'Legend' in Private Diary
Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob.
Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Doylesav11
|75
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 18
|Callie
|16
|Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $...
|Mar 18
|lakramer1211
|1
|My hottie sister
|Mar 17
|Mysis
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mar 11
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC