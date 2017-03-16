Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy to Bring 'We've Been Thinking' Tour to Boise
TV is teaming up with superstar comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy to bring the We've Been Thinking Tour to Boise, ID. During this momentous event, both comedians will deliver a laughter-packed evening of all new material before they come together on stage for an uproarious encore you won't want to miss! This weekend only, tickets are just $17 each from 12:01am on Friday, March 17 until 11:59pm on Sunday, March 19 only at Ticketmaster.com .
