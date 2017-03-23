Is online the future of grocery shopp...

Is online the future of grocery shopping?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Grocery shopping of the future? Well, not quiet, but close, Fred Meyer is now have a service where you order your groceries at your finger tips and then pick them up at the store. All you do is order at your fingertips, workers shop for you, and all you have to do is select a time and date to come pick up the groceries and workers load them for you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Fri Apresby 18
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Mar 21 Doylesav11 75
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Mar 18 lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Mar 17 Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 24 at 10:56PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC