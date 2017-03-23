Is online the future of grocery shopping?
Grocery shopping of the future? Well, not quiet, but close, Fred Meyer is now have a service where you order your groceries at your finger tips and then pick them up at the store. All you do is order at your fingertips, workers shop for you, and all you have to do is select a time and date to come pick up the groceries and workers load them for you.
