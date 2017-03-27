Inmate dies at Idaho maximum security prison
Idaho officials are investigating the death of a 59-year-old inmate at a prison south of Boise. The Idaho Department of Correction says Danny Cordova died Saturday morning at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna.
