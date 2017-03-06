Idaho School District Approves Measure Arming Teachers
An Idaho school district passed a measure that permits trained teachers to carry a concealed weapon in a classroom setting, according to KREM News . Board members of the Mountain View School District, which is about a four-hour drive north of Boise, Idaho, searched for methods to ensure the safety of their students while avoiding the financial drawback of hiring security guards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|10
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Feb 26
|Sekans88
|82
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC