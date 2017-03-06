Idaho School District Approves Measur...

Idaho School District Approves Measure Arming Teachers

Read more: The Daily Caller

An Idaho school district passed a measure that permits trained teachers to carry a concealed weapon in a classroom setting, according to KREM News . Board members of the Mountain View School District, which is about a four-hour drive north of Boise, Idaho, searched for methods to ensure the safety of their students while avoiding the financial drawback of hiring security guards.

