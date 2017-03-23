Idaho inmates: Prison violations led ...

Idaho inmates: Prison violations led to amputations, death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Idaho inmates are asking a federal judge to hold the ... . FILE - In this file photo taken June 15, 2010, inmates return to their cells at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Boise, Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ says laws forbidding it essentially crimina... (Aug '15) 49 min Field Day 35
News Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15) 58 min Helinarz 2
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 1 hr Joy Behar SUX 21
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Mar 21 Doylesav11 75
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Mar 18 lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Mar 17 Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 26 at 6:58AM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC