Idaho inmates: Prison violations led to amputations, death
In this June 15, 2010 file photo, inmates walk to the dinning hall from their cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution outside Boise, Idaho. Idaho inmates are asking a federal judge to hold the state in contempt after they say prison officials repeatedly violated a settlement plan in a long-running lawsuit over health care, leading to serious injuries and even the deaths of some prisoners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Apresby
|18
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Doylesav11
|75
|Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $...
|Mar 18
|lakramer1211
|1
|My hottie sister
|Mar 17
|Mysis
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mar 11
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC