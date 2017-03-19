House editorial:Protecting Idaho in a...

House editorial:Protecting Idaho in a possible Fed spending sea change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

On Wednesday in Boise, the largest crowd of the year - approximately 650 people - gathered in the Statehouse to hear testimony on how climate change could affect industry in the state of Idaho. Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise told reporters it had been made abundantly clear by the new presidential administration that environmental issues were going to spend the next four years on the backburner and that the duty of protecting the environment would likely fall upon states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 6 hr Callie 16
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... 21 hr lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Fri Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar 1 bbiekereagle 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 18 at 10:25AM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,655,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC