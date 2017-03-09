Headlines for March 9, 2017: What to Know

Headlines for March 9, 2017: What to ...

Headlines for March 9, 2017

Citing an era in which Middle Eastern female athletes "have begun to come into their own," The New York Times reported March 8 sports apparel mega-company Nike has unveiled the Pro Hijab. Made from lightweight mesh polyester, the hijab features extended material down the back to ensure the garment stays in place during competition.

