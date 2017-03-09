Headlines for March 9, 2017: What to Know
Citing an era in which Middle Eastern female athletes "have begun to come into their own," The New York Times reported March 8 sports apparel mega-company Nike has unveiled the Pro Hijab. Made from lightweight mesh polyester, the hijab features extended material down the back to ensure the garment stays in place during competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Tommy
|83
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|10
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC