Headlines for March 8, 2017: What to Know

Coinciding with the United Nations-designated International Women's Day, a mass demonstration is planned for Wednesday, March 8, dubbed " A Day Without A Woman ." Called for by organizers of the Women's March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters across the country the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, A Day Without A Woman asks those who stand for the human rights of women and gender-oppressed people to participate in a number of ways: women should take the day off; avoid shopping for the day ; and wear the color red in solidarity.

